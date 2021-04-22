Advertisement

Gayla White vindicated of theft charges

She served on Dothan Planning Commission and the Dothan School Board.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A jury deliberated about an hour Wednesday before finding former Dothan Planning Commissioner Gayla White not guilty on theft charges.

In 2018, police alleged White stole thousands of dollars from Windmill Station, a special events venue. They claimed she collected cash from those looking to book the facilities but failed to turn over those payments to Windmill Station owner Eddie Donaldson.

White’s attorney claims she “got railroaded” by a shoddy investigation.

“Police never interrogated my client, even after we offered to meet with them,” Billy Joe Sheffield II told News 4 following the verdict. He also believes her name had been forged on documents related to the theft case.

On the stand Wednesday, White told jurors that Donaldson became angry when she confronted him about his failure to provide her with tax forms related to her contract employment. She testified that he then went to police in retaliation, per Sheffield.

Despite her vindication, Sheffield claims White has suffered because of the charges. “For three years since her arrest she has been unable to get a job,” he said.

White’s appointed term on the Planning Commission recently ended. She is also a former Dothan School Board member.

