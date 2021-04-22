Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash
Apr. 22, 2021
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist from Enterprise died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city limits, failed to yield right of way for oncoming traffic and struck a Kawasaki Vulcan.
The motorcycle’s driver was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Troopers identified him as 64-year-old James Kenneth Conneway.
The crash is under investigation.
