Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist from Enterprise died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city limits, failed to yield right of way for oncoming traffic and struck a Kawasaki Vulcan.

The motorcycle’s driver was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers identified him as 64-year-old James Kenneth Conneway.

The crash is under investigation.

