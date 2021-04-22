Dothan Tech Graphic Design art students paint a mural downtown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new strip of murals are being painted in downtown Dothan. The talented artists might not be who’d you expect.

Dothan Tech Graphic Design art students have been working on their mural all day. It’s called Scout’s Alley and each piece is different because it represents their individual dreams. Overall, they are excited to leave their mark on the city of Dothan.

One of the artists, Joseph Tilaye said, “You’d never think like you’d have such an impact on your city like as a kid I never thought oh I’d design a mural that would go up in my hometown.”

Dothan Tech aims to get students hands on involvement, this mural allows exactly that.

Dothan Tech Graphic Arts Teacher, Gina Burdeshaw said, “This is a great opportunity to showcase them as artists and have jobs in the area maybe future employers look at them as graphic designers.”

The mural will span the entire alley and will have interactive elements for families.

Burdeshaw said, “I let each student just showcase their artistic ability and what they dream so everything’s going to be different it all is coordinated because everybody’s dream is different.”

For students they aren’t just painting their dreams, they are making them come true.

Francis Gamble, another one of the artists said, “This is just such a huge opportunity and really a way to make my family really proud of me and like a dream come true really.”

Tilaye said, “It’s mind blowing, I really love it and it’s really going to change the whole vibe of this place.”

“They’ll always have a piece of this this is something they’ll leave behind as a legacy,” Burdeshaw said.

Downtown Dothan is working on a number of projects to elevate the area. The artists are excited to use their creativity to help that process and make the area more colorful and vibrant.

One of those projects includes the Dream Downtown event scheduled for Monday April 26th.

