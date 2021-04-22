Advertisement

Dothan planning the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up

Love Dothan campaign
Love Dothan campaign(Source: Facebook/City of Dothan)
By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Plans are underway leading up to the City’s next Love Your Neighborhood project. On Saturday, May 22nd, from 8:00 AM until Noon, work will take place in the Selma Street neighborhood.

Dothan's Selma Street neighborhood
Dothan's Selma Street neighborhood(Source: City of Dothan)

There will be volunteer groups in the area helping residents with yard work as well as helping to pick up unwanted yard waste, appliances, furniture and other discarded items for the City to haul away.

If you have any specific tasks you would like the volunteers to help with, please call 334-615-3128 or e-mail community@dothan.org by Wednesday, May 19th.

If you would like to volunteer, please call 334-615-3117 or e-mail vvincent@dothan.org.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Stormy Weather On The Horizon
Auburn University names dorm after first black female student to graduate in 1966
Auburn University names dorm after first black female student to graduate in 1966
Vidalia onion season officially underway
Born without a birth certificate, a lifelong struggle for some in the South
Born without a birth certificate, a lifelong struggle for some in the South