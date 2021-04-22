Dothan planning the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Plans are underway leading up to the City’s next Love Your Neighborhood project. On Saturday, May 22nd, from 8:00 AM until Noon, work will take place in the Selma Street neighborhood.

Dothan's Selma Street neighborhood (Source: City of Dothan)

There will be volunteer groups in the area helping residents with yard work as well as helping to pick up unwanted yard waste, appliances, furniture and other discarded items for the City to haul away.

If you have any specific tasks you would like the volunteers to help with, please call 334-615-3128 or e-mail community@dothan.org by Wednesday, May 19th.

If you would like to volunteer, please call 334-615-3117 or e-mail vvincent@dothan.org.