Cooler today, staying dry till the weekend

SYNOPSIS – A cooler day across the region today, temperatures will only make it up to around 70 degrees for the afternoon high. We stay dry through the end of the work week, but rain chances return Saturday along with the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. Still trying to pinpoint timing on the system so more details will be available the closer we get to the day. After that we start warming up as we head into the next work week temperatures will climb into the 80s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Chilly again. Low near 48°. Winds N 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of storms. Low: 59° High: 80° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 84° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

