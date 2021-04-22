Cooler Air Arrives
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably cool air will overtake the Wiregrass overnight, with Thursday morning lows in the lower 40s. We’ll remain cool during the day, but a warm-up begins Friday. That will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with the chance for some strong to severe storms.
TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 42°. Winds N at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 10%
SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 0%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 85° 5%
WED: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
