Advertisement

Cooler Air Arrives

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably cool air will overtake the Wiregrass overnight, with Thursday morning lows in the lower 40s. We’ll remain cool during the day, but a warm-up begins Friday. That will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with the chance for some strong to severe storms.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 42°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 85° 5%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 21, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
A nice afternoon followed by a chilly night
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 20, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 20, 2021