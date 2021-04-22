City of Tuscaloosa finalizes April 27th tornado 10 year anniversary ceremonies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa will host three separate ceremonies on the tenth anniversary of the April 27th tornado. All three ceremonies will happen at the same time, 5 o’clock pm Tuesday.

One of them will happen at Alberta Park. A historic marker is already in place that honors the city’s first responders for their service on April 27th, 2011 and what they did following that day.

“There’s nothing we can say or nothing we can do that can adequately describe all those who made certain we were not alone in this journey. But we will do our best,” Maddox continued.

A second event is set for Harmon Park in Rosedale. “That ceremony is intended to honor the victims of April 27th 2011,” Mayor Maddox told city councilors. Nine of the of 53 people killed in the Tuscaloosa-area died in Rosedale. Seven of those 9 were residents of the Rosedale Court Housing community according to the director of the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority. Church bells will ring at 5:13pm Tuesday.

The third ceremony will happen in the Forest Lake community.

Video messages from Mayor Walt Maddox and Governor Kay Ivey will be released on social media at 5:20pm that day. The city will also create a dashboard with information available with vital statistics of April 27th highlighting the efforts of heroes.

