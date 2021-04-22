Advertisement

Bill would require collection of race data in traffic stops

Topeka police are seeking the public's help after vehicle windows were shot out late Tuesday...
Topeka police are seeking the public's help after vehicle windows were shot out late Tuesday afternoon near S.W. 24th and Gage in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that will require police agencies to record racial data during traffic stops.

Senators approved the legislation on a 19-7 vote. It moves to the Alabama House. State Sen. Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham said his bill is intended to prevent the targeting of motorists based on their race or ethnicity.

The bill would require police agencies to adopt written policies to prohibit racial profiling. It would also require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the race of motorists involved in traffic stops.

Police agencies would submit data annually to the attorney general.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/21/bill-would-require-collection-race-data-traffic-stops/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case
EPD Officers arrested and charged Mateo Gomez, age 36, of Enterprise, AL with 3 counts of...
Cybertip leads to child porn charges for Enterprise man

Latest News

Law enforcement training after death of George Floyd
Law enforcement training after death of George Floyd
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-22
Cooler today, staying dry till the weekend
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city...
Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash