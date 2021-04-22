Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports. A vaccine passport is a method used to prove someone has received a vaccination.

The bill would prohibit businesses in Alabama from refusing to provide goods or services to someone based on whether they have received a vaccine. Business owners would still be allowed to require their employees take the vaccine, according to House Health Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan.

It would also prohibit state and local governments from requiring an individual to receive an immunization as a condition for receiving a government benefit or service.

This does not apply to physicians, surgeons, dentists, medical institutions, or other health care providers.

The laws requiring vaccinations for public schools do not change.

Higher education institutions would still be allowed to require students or employees to receive a vaccine. Exceptions to this include a medical condition or religious belief. They are also not required if the vaccines are only available via an emergency utilization authorization by the FDA.

The Alabama House Health Committee passed the bill. No one spoke against it during the meeting Wednesday.

The bill now moves to the House floor for consideration.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/21/bill-banning-vaccine-passports-moves-alabama-house/

