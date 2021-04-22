Advertisement

Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House

By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports. A vaccine passport is a method used to prove someone has received a vaccination.

The bill would prohibit businesses in Alabama from refusing to provide goods or services to someone based on whether they have received a vaccine. Business owners would still be allowed to require their employees take the vaccine, according to House Health Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan.

It would also prohibit state and local governments from requiring an individual to receive an immunization as a condition for receiving a government benefit or service.

This does not apply to physicians, surgeons, dentists, medical institutions, or other health care providers.

The laws requiring vaccinations for public schools do not change.

Higher education institutions would still be allowed to require students or employees to receive a vaccine. Exceptions to this include a medical condition or religious belief. They are also not required if the vaccines are only available via an emergency utilization authorization by the FDA.

The Alabama House Health Committee passed the bill. No one spoke against it during the meeting Wednesday.

The bill now moves to the House floor for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/21/bill-banning-vaccine-passports-moves-alabama-house/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

Latest News

Man walking for term limits stops in Montgomery
Man walking for Congressional term limits stops in Montgomery
Topeka police are seeking the public's help after vehicle windows were shot out late Tuesday...
Bill would require collection of race data in traffic stops
Alabama House passes bill for drive-thru alcohol sales
Alabama House passes bill for drive-thru alcohol sales
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Gambling proposal bills have been assigned to committees