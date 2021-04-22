Auburn University names dorm after first black female student to graduate in 1966

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University honored the first black female to graduate from the school on Wednesday, April 21.

Dr. Josetta Matthews was the first black student to graduate from Auburn, earning a Master’s Degree in Education in 1966 and a Doctorate Degree in Education in 1975.

She was also the first black faculty member at the university, joining the College of Liberal Arts as a french and history instructor in 1972.

Auburn awarded Matthews an honorary Doctoral Degree in education in 2005. The Auburn University Board of Trustees voted to rename a building on campus, Eagle Hall, in honor of Dr. Matthews.

“She stressed education throughout her life and she educated so many students during her lifetime and for a dormitory to be named after her at Auburn University is truly an honor and I’m sure it would be humbling for her if she were here today,” said her daughter, Heidi Britton Matthews-Wright.

A scholarship in her honor is intended to support Auburn’s goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion among its student body.

