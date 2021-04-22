Alabama Tourism officials announce 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Tourism Department will release the 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report at 1:00 PM CT. Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell and Alabama Tourism Department board chair Judy Ryals will release the latest tourism economic figures.
The livestream for this press conference will start at 1:00 PM CT.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.