Alabama Tourism officials announce 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Tourism Department will release the 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report at 1:00 PM CT. Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell and Alabama Tourism Department board chair Judy Ryals will release the latest tourism economic figures.

The livestream for this press conference will start at 1:00 PM CT.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.