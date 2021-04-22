Advertisement

Alabama Tourism officials announce 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report

Sweet Home Alabama Sign
Sweet Home Alabama Sign(Source: Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Tourism Department will release the 2020 State Tourism Economic Impact Report at 1:00 PM CT. Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell and Alabama Tourism Department board chair Judy Ryals will release the latest tourism economic figures.

The livestream for this press conference will start at 1:00 PM CT.

