After 3 years in jail, murder suspect Jamie Townes can post bond

Police charged Townes and a Dothan pastor in March 2018 with shooting 23-year-old Breunia Jennings.
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County judge on Thursday set bond at $350,000 for Jamie Emmanuel Townes, charged with capital murder.

“To deny bail for this Defendant would be a violation of his presumption of innocence,” defense attorneys Jon-Patrick Amason and Tilden J. Haywood wrote in a motion they filed last month.

Police charged Townes in March 2018 with shooting 23-year-old Breunia Jennings. Per testimony during a pre-trial hearing, Jennings had stolen Townes’ car that night.

Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow, who drove Townes during the search for his vehicle was also charged with capital murder. A grand jury later cleared Glasgow.

Townes is expected to claim self-defense at his trial. A trial date is pending. Prosecutors have removed death penalty from table.

In his ruling, Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derick imposed bond conditions on Townes that include no contact with Ms. Jennings’ family, electronic location monitoring, and no posts to social media.

A phone call to the Houston County Jail to determine if Townes had been released was not answered and the jail’s website had technical difficulties.

