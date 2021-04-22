Advertisement

38 Gopher Tortoises were released to celebrate National Gopher Tortoise Day in Miss.

gopher tortoise <br />landmark park<br />gopher tortoise day<br />turlte(WTVY)
By Jordon Gray WLBT
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi released 38 two-year-old Gopher Tortoises last weekend.

According to TNC, they were released at three different adult tortoise burrows, and within an hour, a number of them began to dig burrows.

The Gopher Tortoise is a threatened species largely because of their habitat and the susceptibility that presents to predators.

Because of this, TNC waits to release them after two years of being raised in captivity.

At that age, their shells have hardened, and they are finally able to dig deep burrows.

The organization’s Longleaf Pine efforts across southern Mississippi and much of the southeast seeks to utilize prescribed fire techniques to help conserve and restore the gopher tortoise habitat.

Original Story https://www.wlbt.com/2021/04/21/gopher-tortoises-were-released-celebrate-national-gopher-tortoise-day-miss/

