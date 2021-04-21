Advertisement

Visits from superheroes bring moments of joy to hospitalized kids

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting battles isn’t easy.

But when you have superheroes standing by your side, you know that no battle is too big.

Bryan Williams is the founder of Heart of a Superhero.

But back in 1977, it was him lying in the hospital bed.

“I was 5 years old and I had open-heart surgery and in the middle of nowhere, Spider-Man appeared in my room,” Williams said.

MORE | Missing ring brings strangers together

“He came in and said, ‘Hey, buddy,’ and I was like … he was supposed to be fighting the Green Goblin and he came to see me.”

Williams says it’s a memory that will stick with him forever.

And it’s an experience he wants to continue bringing to many children, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“If we said ‘No-no, pandemic, we have to stay home,’ then we wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said.

He says the routine has changed, but the mission remains the same.

So whether through drive-bys or Zoom calls, “We want to just make them laugh and cheer them up,” he said.

nothing beats reminding them of what lies beyond the crisp white sheets and the empty room: a true hero.

“I thought it was all about us cheering them up … but they’ve changed our hearts and helped us tremendously,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan

Latest News

Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Health experts across the country warn against skipping second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health experts across the country warn against skipping second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Hospitalizations tick up slightly in Alabama after Easter and spring break
Hospitalizations tick up slightly in Alabama after Easter and spring break
Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
EPD Officers arrested and charged Mateo Gomez, age 36, of Enterprise, AL with 3 counts of...
Cybertip leads to child porn charges for Enterprise man