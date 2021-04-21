Time to spring clean your medicine cabinet

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday, April 24, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and the Drug Enforcement Agency wants you to drop off any potentially dangerous prescription medications.

The DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

Since the first Take Back event in Alabama, in September of 2010, the amount of drugs collected continues to increase. Throughout all of Alabama’s previous DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back events, a total of about 96,317 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely.

This Saturday, April 24th SpectraCare is hosting a take back at the Houston County Farm Center and partnering with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama extension office.

To find other drop-off locations click here to find your nearest collection site.

“For many years Prescription Drug Take Back has served a valuable public service to protect our children, homes and environment, and now it is more vital than ever. We have seen a troubling rise in drug overdoses, a situation that has been worsened this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic with many people isolated and suffering from anxiety and with substance abuse subsequently on the rise,” said Attorney General Marshall.

“As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can also be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to sell. On Saturday, April 24, please take the opportunity to safely remove these hazards by bringing prescription drugs that are out-of-date or no longer needed to collection sites for safe and proper disposal.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.

“The rate of prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley. “Unfortunately, these prescription drugs are most often obtained from friends and family, who leave them in home medicine cabinets. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction rates and overdose deaths plaguing this country.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.