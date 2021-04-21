The Bean Bros are continuing to grow their business throughout the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Their journey began two years ago opening a drive-thru in Daleville. Next came Ozark and now they are expanding throughout the entire Wiregrass area.

All the while, The Bean Bros has not let a pandemic stop them from growing.

“I think being a drive-thru business has really helped with that initially but our roots and where we come from and what we do and the way we are the faces that you see and the way you’re greeted the pandemic put a lot of stress on people not just us but pulling up to one of our shops every morning and getting that smile really i feel like impacts people’s day,” said Damen Dennis – Co-Owner of The Bean Bros.

Steering away from their typical drive-thru, The Bean Bros took their journey to the next level.

“We wanted a walk-in store front a flagship store more or less to sell merchandise to give people a chance on 231 to stop stretch their legs and get a coffee we have our sasquatch on the side of the building a lot of kids really like that they can stop take pictures grab donuts and a drink and head back on their way it was just the right spot in the right time,” said Dennis.

And they are not stopping there.

“Going forward we plan to build at least seven a year 2022 is looking to be an incredible year for us we’re working out some bugs in the company to make those numbers happen but securing the warehouse really helped with that we have a new roasting facility being put together right now and we’re really building a system to supply all of our stores,” said Dennis.

The Bean Bros has a third shop planned for Dothan, along with a location in Enterprise.

They have hopes to have their second Dothan store on Brannon Stand opening in the next few weeks.

The grand opening for their flagship store was April 20th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.