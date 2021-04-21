Southeast Health has about 65 percent of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open

Advertisement

Southeast Health no longer requires appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. This week they opened up their vaccine clinic to walk ins.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week Southeast Health has opened up its vaccine clinic to walk ins. There is now no appointment necessary for those who want the vaccine.

The hospital said they have seen a slight increase in vaccine interest from the community. However, they still have about 65 percent of their appointments open at this point.

“I also think that there are a lot of other places so there is more access to the vaccine at this point than there was in let’s say January and February,” Wyndi Thompson, Doctorate of Nurse Practice, said.

Right now they are mostly seeing patients who need their second dose.

So far Southeast Health has administered over 36,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thompson warns the younger population about the B117 COVID-19 variant and encourages people to get vaccinated.

“I will say that the younger population I think they think ‘Oh we’re immune,’ or ‘Oh we wont be hurt by this disease,’ so I would also encourage people to go and study up on the B117 virus strain,” Thompson said.

The SE Health vaccine clinic hours for those who do not have an appointment are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - noon.

The clinic is located at the West Parking Garage. There are designated lanes for those without an appointment.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

