Advertisement

Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff

By KGTV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was rescued after driving his SUV over a cliff and into the ocean in Southern California.

Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto South Carlsbad State Beach, where the car ended up on its side in the water.

A retired Marine pulled the driver out of the vehicle, according to officials. Rescue crews arrived and placed the man on a stretcher before taking him up the cliff.

He was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly was awake. Details on the injuries he suffered are unavailable, however officials said they expect him to survive.

The SUV was pulled from the beach and towed Tuesday night, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KGTB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan

Latest News

"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
COVID: Biden announces new tax credit
The flute was reported missing in 2012 after its owner left it in a taxi cab, according to...
Police recover $13K flute missing since 2012
What a House ethics probe means for Rep. Matt Gaetz
Headland
Headland is one step closer to creating an entertainment district.