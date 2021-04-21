John Gilmore named head football coach at Abbeville Christian

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a year away, former Cottonwood football coach John Gilmore couldn’t stay away from the Wiregrass.

The coaching veteran is headed back to the area as he was named the new head football coach at Abbeville Christian on Monday night.

Gilmore spent four seasons at the helm of the Bears program from 2016-2019 before taking over as offensive coordinator at 7A Smiths Station this past season. Before that, Gilmore was an assistant coach at Eufaula for 18 seasons.

Cottonwood went 13-27 during Gilmore’s four seasons.

Gilmore will inherit an Abbeville Christian squad that played in the state title game back in November, but this will be a completely different looking team as the Generals are losing 14 seniors off this year’s team.

Gilmore said will officially meet with the team on Friday.

