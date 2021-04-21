Houston Academy captures boys tennis state championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The champs are here!!!

The Houston Academy boys tennis team captured the Class 1A-3A state championship on Tuesday down in Mobile.

This marks the third straight title for the Raiders.

It was a dominant performance from the Raiders as all six players earned at least a singles or doubles title in route to the overall championship.

Congratulations to head coach Brian Hart and the Raiders!

