Advertisement

Houston Academy captures boys tennis state championship

Houston Academy Tennis
Houston Academy Tennis(Houston Academy)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The champs are here!!!

The Houston Academy boys tennis team captured the Class 1A-3A state championship on Tuesday down in Mobile.

This marks the third straight title for the Raiders.

It was a dominant performance from the Raiders as all six players earned at least a singles or doubles title in route to the overall championship.

Congratulations to head coach Brian Hart and the Raiders!

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Ozark man
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan

Latest News

john gilmore
John Gilmore named head football coach at Abbeville Christian
G.W. Long travels to #1 St. Luke's
G.W. Long travels to #1 St. Luke’s
Tori Hobbs awarded Rhonda's Softball Family Scholarship
Tori Hobbs awarded Rhonda's Softball Family Scholarship
Chipola College captured the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA Region VIII Men's Basketball Championship...
Chipola men to play in national tournament April 21