Houston Academy captures boys tennis state championship
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The champs are here!!!
The Houston Academy boys tennis team captured the Class 1A-3A state championship on Tuesday down in Mobile.
This marks the third straight title for the Raiders.
It was a dominant performance from the Raiders as all six players earned at least a singles or doubles title in route to the overall championship.
Congratulations to head coach Brian Hart and the Raiders!
