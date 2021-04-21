Advertisement

Hospitalizations tick up slightly in Alabama after Easter and spring break

The Alabama Hospital Association warns that if COVID-19 isn't brought under control within...
The Alabama Hospital Association warns that if COVID-19 isn't brought under control within weeks, it will likely start impacting emergency care for non-pandemic patients, such as those having a heart attack, due to an overwhelmed hospital system.(wsfa)
By Cassie Fambro WBRC
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitalizations are way down from the highest numbers we saw post-Christmas, but the numbers have gone up about 20 percent in the past week and a half.

Right, we had more than 3,000 hospitalizations at one point and statewide we see fewer than 400 today.

While a rise of 20 percent may sound like a lot, the increase went from 301 total hospitalized April 9, to 372 cases today. That’s an increase of 71 people.

“Yes there has been what I would decide as a slight increase and it’s also consistent with what we are seeing in terms of new cases,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association and former state health officer.

He says that he attributes the slight increase in cases over the past two weeks to three things.

“Number one, clearly Easter, spring break, I think also probably some association with end of the mask ordinance, and facilitating transmission.”

He says the way out of the worrying is through the vaccine.

“I do think that at the end of the day we need to find ways to encourage people to be vaccinated,” he said.

There are also younger people being hospitalized, since so many older people have gotten vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/20/hospitalizations-tick-up-slightly-alabama-after-easter-spring-break/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police

Latest News

By appointment only starting next week at Houston, Coffee County ADPH testing clinics
The American Academy of Pediatrics says children are making up a growing share of new COVID-19...
Health experts urge continued COVID-19 precautions as new cases hit kids
In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's...
Nevada woman, 18, ‘improving slowly’ from seizures, brain clots after J&J vaccine
Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave