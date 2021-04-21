Headland is one step closer to creating an entertainment district.

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The project cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night after the ordinance was unanimously passed by the city council.

An entertainment district allows customers to take an open container of alcohol outside of an establishment, as long as the customer stayed within the limits of the district.

Chamber director Adrienne Wilkins says the ordinance could enhance foot traffic in downtown.

“Really the opportunities are limitless,” Wilkins said. “We can have “Sip and Stroll” events, other downtown events that bring more people together and put that foot traffic really into those establishments that can participate in those activities.

Some restaurants agree with Wilkins.

“We’re encouraged that that would stimulate outdoor dining and beverage service. We’re hoping it will encourage people to spend some time in downtown headland and walk in and out of the stores and just be comfortable and relaxed,” said Laura Skinner of the Bottle Tree restaurant.

Wilkins said there are some limitations to this ordinance.

“For example the cups that you can take the open containers out in have to be 16 ounces or less. And they have to have the logo from the establishment in which they got the drink from. Its also limited to 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. And it has to be within the district that’s outlined in the ordinance,” Wilkins said.

You also wouldn’t be allowed to purchase alcohol in one restaurant and take that same beverage into another…

Customers are also limited to taking one drink per person out the door.

“You can’t have one designated person walking into an establishment getting drinks for a crowd. So that will help us with the control of the consumption as well,” Wilkins said.

The entertainment district must receive approval from the Alabama Beverage Control Board. Leaders are hoping to get the results soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.