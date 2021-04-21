Advertisement

Headland is one step closer to creating an entertainment district.

Headland
Headland(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The project cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night after the ordinance was unanimously passed by the city council.

An entertainment district allows customers to take an open container of alcohol outside of an establishment, as long as the customer stayed within the limits of the district.

Chamber director Adrienne Wilkins says the ordinance could enhance foot traffic in downtown.

“Really the opportunities are limitless,” Wilkins said. “We can have “Sip and Stroll” events, other downtown events that bring more people together and put that foot traffic really into those establishments that can participate in those activities.

Some restaurants agree with Wilkins.

“We’re encouraged that that would stimulate outdoor dining and beverage service. We’re hoping it will encourage people to spend some time in downtown headland and walk in and out of the stores and just be comfortable and relaxed,” said Laura Skinner of the Bottle Tree restaurant.

Wilkins said there are some limitations to this ordinance.

“For example the cups that you can take the open containers out in have to be 16 ounces or less. And they have to have the logo from the establishment in which they got the drink from. Its also limited to 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. And it has to be within the district that’s outlined in the ordinance,” Wilkins said.

You also wouldn’t be allowed to purchase alcohol in one restaurant and take that same beverage into another…

Customers are also limited to taking one drink per person out the door.

“You can’t have one designated person walking into an establishment getting drinks for a crowd. So that will help us with the control of the consumption as well,” Wilkins said.

The entertainment district must receive approval from the Alabama Beverage Control Board. Leaders are hoping to get the results soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan

Latest News

Headland square renovations
Headland downtown square undergoing electrical upgrades
Remembering the 1996 Games in Atlanta with Olympian Cliff Meidl
Remembering the 1996 Games in Atlanta with Olympian Cliff Meidl
Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Workers continue to fight for help 11 years after Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Health experts across the country warn against skipping second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health experts across the country warn against skipping second dose of COVID-19 vaccine