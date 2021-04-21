Advertisement

Headland downtown square undergoing electrical upgrades

Headland square renovations
Headland square renovations(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - work is underway to improve electrical work in downtown Headland…

Phase one of the project is adding some direct power upgrades under the square.

Leaders say the last time electric updates were made was in back in the 1980′s.

They’re hoping to have the revitalization project complete by the end of May.

“If you’ve ever been to one of our Under the Oaks events, or our Sundown Cinemas, or Harvest Festival, you can see how many vendors and food trucks and all the exciting things that we have. And all of that takes electricity. So we are just very excited that we are able to get this project under way,” said Adrienne Wilkins of the Headland Chamber.

In phase two, crews will add new electrical boxes, power outlets, and a new generator to the square.

