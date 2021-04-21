G.W. Long travels to #1 St. Luke’s

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Since the 2017 season, the G.W. Long baseball team has been the cream of the crop in Class 2A.

The Rebels have won back-to-back-to-back state championships and start their bid for a fourth one this week.

The 10th ranked Rebels with a tough road though to make it back to Montgomery. G.W. Long opens play in the AHSAA postseason on the road Friday against the top ranked team in Class 2A, St. Luke’s.

The 2021 season has been a roller coaster for Drew Miller and his squad, but they’ve been able to find something that’s worked over the last week.

Miller knows his team will need to keep that momentum rolling as they make the trip to Mobile.

“We feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since the beginning of the year,” said Miller. “We’ve had times where we’ve played well and haven’t played well. We really feel like the last three or four games we’ve started to put something together that maybe we’re trying to get hot at the right time. The kids have worked hard and we’re hoping we’re going to go down there and play two games at St Luke’s on Friday and see if we get to Saturday and see what happens.”

