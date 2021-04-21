Advertisement

Geneva County Sheriff’s office asks “What information are you driving around?”

Sheriff Tony Helms advises those to be mindful of the information you are sharing with others.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In an effort to make the public aware of what information they may unknowingly be sharing with others, the Geneva County Sheriffs Office is making sure residents ask themselves the question, “What information are you driving around?”

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said at times we can be our own worse enemy on some of the information we put out there.

Starting with our car decals, Sheriff Helms said this graphic is an example of someone overly sharing information and not realizing what they are letting others know.

He said by having a bumper sticker of where you reside or having your name on your license plate can allow people to keep track of you easier if they wanted to.

Along with other personal information of your children, what activities they are involved it and even where they go to school.

Sheriff Helms said unfortunately sharing innocent information like this to the general public can at times be harmful. People can use this information to track your movements and could put you or even your children at risk.

“We just thought we should share and let people realize,” Sheriff Helms said. “And a lot of the responses were they never realized that, they had never thought that they were putting that information out there and some of them said they were going to remove it off of their vehicles.”

Sheriff helms said of course it is okay to be proud of your children, family and accomplishments, but to overall be mindful of the information you are sharing with others.

