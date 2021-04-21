Gantt Pierece running for Dothan commission

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Gantt Pierce has announced he will seek the District 5 seat on the Dothan City Commission.

“There are things that I believe I can bring to the Commission. I’m a younger guy and that’s a good deal,” Pierce told News 4

At 37, the attorney is running for the seat currently held by Beth Kenward, who will not seek reelection.

“I see (this) as an opportunity to take the torch from Beth and run with it,” he said.

His campaign promise is to have those he serves first on his mind. He also said he wants growth for all areas of the city.

“It’s very important that we think as a whole,” Pierce said.

He is the only announced candidate for the seat with the nonpartisan election set this summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.