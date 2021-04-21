Fort Benning names winners in ‘Best Ranger’ competition

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning hosted their ‘Best Ranger’ competition last week and now they finally have a winner.

First Lieutenant Vince Paikowski and First Alastair Lieutenant Keys of the 75th Ranger Regiment were announced as the winner of this year’s competition.

It was Fort Benning’s 37th annual event. It was originally created in 1982 to salute the best two man team in the ranger department at fort benning.

Now it determines the best two man team from the entire United States Armed Forces.

Congratulations to the winners!

