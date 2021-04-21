Former Florida congresswoman nominated for position in U.S. Department of Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) -A former congresswoman Gwen Graham is being nominated to a position in the Department of Education and she is getting support from both sides of the aisle.

Graham is nominated for the position of Assistant Secretary of Education for Legislation and Congressional Relations. She will need to be approved by the Senate.

Graham formerly served as the U.S. House representative from Florida’s Congressional District Two. She also ran in the Democratic primary for the 2018 Florida Governor’s race. Rep. Neal Dunn, who now holds that seat, is supporting the nomination.

”I’ve known Gwen for a number of years and know she and her family have long been passionate about education.” said Dunn in a statement. “President Biden’s nomination is well-considered and I know she will do a great job putting the education of the nation’s children first.”

