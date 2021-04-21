Cybertip leads to child porn charges for Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a cyber tip.

Enterprise Police Department officers arrested and charged Mateo Gomez, on Tuesday.

The EPD had received a cyber tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Following the tip, investigators searched Gomez’s home and found electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Gomez was charged with 3 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Gomez was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

