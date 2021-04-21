Advertisement

Clio man found shot to death in Brundidge

By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pike County after a man’s body was found in a grassy field Tuesday afternoon.

Brundidge police responded to the 300 block of Floyd Street just before 2 p.m. where they found the victim, who has since been identified as 44-year-old Cordero Ousley.

Ousley, a Clio resident, had been shot to death, according to police.

Now, the Brundidge Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County district attorney’s office, and the Pike County coroner are investigating the case.

No motive or suspect/s are currently known.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call one of the law enforcement agencies or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/20/clio-man-found-shot-death-brundidge/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police

Latest News

The Alabama Hospital Association warns that if COVID-19 isn't brought under control within...
Hospitalizations tick up slightly in Alabama after Easter and spring break
Gambling proposal bills have been assigned to committees
Gambling proposal bills have been assigned to committees
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
A nice afternoon followed by a chilly night
By appointment only starting next week at Houston, Coffee County ADPH testing clinics
Clio man found shot to death in Brundidge
Clio man found shot to death in Brundidge