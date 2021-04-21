Clio man found shot to death in Brundidge

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pike County after a man’s body was found in a grassy field Tuesday afternoon.

Brundidge police responded to the 300 block of Floyd Street just before 2 p.m. where they found the victim, who has since been identified as 44-year-old Cordero Ousley.

Ousley, a Clio resident, had been shot to death, according to police.

Now, the Brundidge Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County district attorney’s office, and the Pike County coroner are investigating the case.

No motive or suspect/s are currently known.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call one of the law enforcement agencies or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

