Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man killed by Dothan police had another run in with officers a few weeks earlier. Doward Baker also faced charges that he beat during a robbery attempt.

Multiple people, including acquaintances, have confirmed Baker’s identity. Police have not released his name.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said officers had no choice but to shoot Baker on Monday after, per Benny,he fired first, wounding a patrol sergeant. The chief believes an independent investigation will conclude Baker’s shooting was justified.

Records indicate Baker had other brushes with police, including his arrest on Disorderly Conduct and two other misdemeanor charges in January. Dothan City Jail records confirm his arrest.

Baker’s criminal record goes back to at least 2000 when he was among three men charged with beating a Daleville pawn store operator with a bat during a robbery attempt, the Southeast Sun reported.

There are no public records of that charge, indicating a judge granted Baker, 19 when arrested, youthful offender status that keeps details and disposition of the robbery case private.

A lawsuit brought against the defendants by the store clerk confirms the case. That suit was dismissed, per court records.

State Bureau of Investigation findings in this week’s Dothan shooting will be submitted to Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones. He could take them to a grand jury.

The wounded officer, who has served on Dothan police force for 14 years, is recovering from a leg wound.

