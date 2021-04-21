By appointment only starting next week at Houston, Coffee County ADPH testing clinics

(Press Release) -- The Southeastern Public Health District will offer drive-up testing by appointment only in Coffee and Houston counties beginning Tuesday, April 27.

The new drive-up testing schedule will be:

Coffee County Health Department

2841 Neal Metcalf Road

Enterprise, AL 36330

Wednesdays and Fridays (weekly)

To schedule an appointment, call (334) 347-9574

Houston County Health Department

1781 Cottonwood Road

Dothan, AL 34301

Tuesdays and Thursdays (weekly)

To schedule an appointment, call (334) 678-2800.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

Persons with symptoms

Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

Avoid people who are sick

Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Monitor your health

For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.