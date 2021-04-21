Advertisement

By appointment only starting next week at Houston, Coffee County ADPH testing clinics

By Press Reelase: Alabama Department of Public Health
Apr. 21, 2021
(Press Release) -- The Southeastern Public Health District will offer drive-up testing by appointment only in Coffee and Houston counties beginning Tuesday, April 27.

The new drive-up testing schedule will be:

Coffee County Health Department

  • 2841 Neal Metcalf Road
  • Enterprise, AL 36330
  • Wednesdays and Fridays (weekly)
  • To schedule an appointment, call (334) 347-9574

Houston County Health Department

  • 1781 Cottonwood Road
  • Dothan, AL 34301
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays (weekly)
  • To schedule an appointment, call (334) 678-2800.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

  • Persons with symptoms
  • Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
  • Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid people who are sick
  • Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Monitor your health

For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

