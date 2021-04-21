By appointment only starting next week at Houston, Coffee County ADPH testing clinics
(Press Release) -- The Southeastern Public Health District will offer drive-up testing by appointment only in Coffee and Houston counties beginning Tuesday, April 27.
The new drive-up testing schedule will be:
Coffee County Health Department
- 2841 Neal Metcalf Road
- Enterprise, AL 36330
- Wednesdays and Fridays (weekly)
- To schedule an appointment, call (334) 347-9574
Houston County Health Department
- 1781 Cottonwood Road
- Dothan, AL 34301
- Tuesdays and Thursdays (weekly)
- To schedule an appointment, call (334) 678-2800.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
- Persons with symptoms
- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
- Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
- Avoid people who are sick
- Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Monitor your health
For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.