Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is compiling reaction from Alabama leaders as they react to news that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on three counts in the death of George Floyd.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-District 7)

“Last summer, our Nation watched in horror for an excruciating 8 minutes and 46 seconds as Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd. Today, after a three-week trial, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts for the murder of George P. Floyd.

While this verdict will not bring George Floyd back to his family and loved ones, I believe justice was served. This conviction is a step forward in American’s ongoing search for true justice in the senseless killing of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of those whose job it is to serve and protect. The onus continues to fall on Congress and the federal government to comprehensively address police brutality and hold police accountable. We must not rest until the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is signed into law.

To those across America who are peacefully protesting for social justice, I urge you to not give up. The justice you seek is Good Trouble. While we will continue to pray for peace and justice, we learned from the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement that it is impossible to change history without demanding the change we want to see.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

“Justice has been served, and we will heed the calls for unity as our nation moves forward together. The days and months that followed the killing of George Floyd have provided a meaningful opportunity for a deeper dialogue on how we better address the injustices in our communities. We must continue to build trust and transparency between our police and the public they strive to protect. We must remain committed to building bridges and ensuring a more equitable, equal society for all. Only then will we have made the progress needed to begin the healing in our city and across the nation.”

City of Montgomery on possible protests

“The City of Montgomery is ready to address any realities presented by the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial while upholding the rights of everyone in our city to peacefully protest. We will actively monitor the situation and have a plan in place should public safety become a concern.”

Alabama Democratic Party Chairman, Rep. Chris England

“Last summer, the entire world watched as George Floyd was murdered by an officer from the Minneapolis Police as other officers sat and watched.

George Floyd is not the only unarmed Black person who has been killed at the hands of the police, and unfortunately, until we take action, there will be more to follow.

Even though the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty, this is not what justice should look like. We will not have justice until Black Americans know that their lives are not at risk every time they encounter the police and they can also have confidence that those officers that use excessive force will be held accountable in courtrooms across the country.

We must have more accountability and real reform in policing our communities. I am tired, we’re all tired, and we need action now.”

