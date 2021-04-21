Alabama House passes bill for drive-thru alcohol sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is one step closer to allowing drive-thru alcohol purchases.

The Alabama House passed a bill to let licensed retailers sell beer or wine through a walk-up window or drive-thru.

The bill passed 67-20 and now moves to the Senate.

Customers would still need to show an ID and follow federal and state guidelines.

