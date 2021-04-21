AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese announced plans to step down from the position he has held for the last 15 years effective July 1st, 2021.

Savarese made the announcement at Wednesday’s annual Central Board of Control spring meeting. Savarese did agree to remain in the position at the pleasure of the CBOC until his replacement has been hired and has had ample time to adjust to the position.

A teacher, coach and administrator, Mr. Savarese became just the fourth full-time Executive Director of the 100-year old organization in 2007. Cliff Harper became the first full-time executive director in 1948, serving until 1966. Herman L. “Bubba” Scott replaced Harper and served until 1991. Dan Washburn then served in the position from 1991 until 2007. All three became leaders in the National Federation of High School Associations during their tenures.

Savarese has played a key role nationally as well. He currently serves on the NFHS Board of Directors, was selected as the president-elect of that board for the upcoming 2021-22 school year and also is currently serving as the chairman of the NFHS Network Board of Directors.

He said his 47 years as an educator has been a long and very positive journey. “It’s now time for me to devote my time to my family,” he said. “I’ve had an awesome time, teaching, coaching, serving as an administrator, and most humbly serving as the Executive Director of the AHSAA. To follow icons such as Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, and Dan Washburn has been the greatest honor of my life. Professionally, I would not change anything regarding my career. I genuinely feel as if I’ve never worked a day in my life. I’ve tried to approach each day knowing that nothing worthwhile was ever achieved without enthusiasm. God has truly blessed me.”

