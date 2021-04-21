Advertisement

A nice afternoon followed by a chilly night

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A sunny day across the area, a little cooler this afternoon with temperatures only making it into the lower 70s for highs. Tonight will be chilly temperatures will drop into the lower 40s behind a cold front. The rest of the week looks nice with temperatures remaining in the 70s for highs and dry conditions. Rain chances return Saturday ahead of a front that could also bring with it the chance of some strong to severe storms. After the weekend things really start to warm up.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT – Chilly. Low near 42°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of storms. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Ivey reacts as bank backs out of mega-prison plan
Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-21
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 20, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 20, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Cooler Air On The Way
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-20
The nice weather continues