A nice afternoon followed by a chilly night

SYNOPSIS – A sunny day across the area, a little cooler this afternoon with temperatures only making it into the lower 70s for highs. Tonight will be chilly temperatures will drop into the lower 40s behind a cold front. The rest of the week looks nice with temperatures remaining in the 70s for highs and dry conditions. Rain chances return Saturday ahead of a front that could also bring with it the chance of some strong to severe storms. After the weekend things really start to warm up.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT – Chilly. Low near 42°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of storms. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

