A Decade Later, Bo Jackson Still Bikes for Bama

AUBURN, Ala. (Press Release) – Nearly 10 years ago, two-sport legend Bo Jackson called on celebrities, friends and fans to cycle through communities devastated by a string of deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on April 27, 2011. The five-day ride, coined ‘Bo Bikes Bama,’ began as a way to bring national attention to communities in need, to spread hope and to help in recovery.

This year, the 10th Annual Bo Bikes Bama From Home ride will take place on Saturday, April 24, and will look different to participants in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through Bo Bikes Bama’s partner platform Zwift – a global community with group rides and community races for all levels – participating cyclists will choose their own routes through their neighborhoods, nearby parks or trails to ensure personal safety, all while continuing to bring awareness to the cause.

“I’ve always said that I am my brothers’ and sisters’ keeper,” said Jackson in a video to his supporters. “In 2021, that means we will have to ride together – but apart. Even though we won’t be riding side-by-side, we can still make a big impact as one Bo Bikes Bama family.”

In keeping with the last two years, a small VIP ride will be held Friday, April 23, before the main from-home ride the following day. Led by Jackson, this closed VIP ride through the Auburn-Opelika community will take place in person – but with added safety precautions.

Nike, Trek Bicycle, Trek Travel and Big Communications will return as producing partners, allowing the volunteer-led event to keep expenses to a minimum so that funds can be contributed directly to the cause.

Registration for Bo Bikes Bama is open at https://bobikesbama.com/the-ride/ride-details/. Each registrant will receive a Bo Bikes Bama t-shirt, along with other items such as a commemorative bike plate, bracelet, sticker, etc., and will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive rider jersey. Additionally, top fundraisers will be provided new perks this year. Forthcoming event news and updates will be posted to bobikesbama.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Although encouraged to participate and ride on Saturday, the last official day to register is May 2. If interested in making a donation, please visit https://bobikesbama.com/donate/. In order to compete as a top fundraiser and receive prizes, visit https://bobikesbama.com/the-ride/fundraising/.