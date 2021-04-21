Advertisement

$4M suit filed against city of Selma after teen’s arrest

By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city of Selma, its police chief and others following the arrest of her teenage son.

The lawsuit centers on the arrest of a 17-year-old and accuses police of falsely arresting the teen, imprisonment and other wrong doings. It was filed Tuesday in Dallas County by the teen’s mother, Latoya Heard.

According to the suit, the arrest took place in October when an officer came to Heard’s home and accused her son of having an alleged stolen gun.

The suit contends the teen initially denied the accusation but after several hours, and to “stop the harassment,” he admitted to having the gun. When he could not produce the weapon, however, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Later, when Heard went to pick up her son from the police department, she was told he would not be released, according to the suit. He remained in the jail for nearly two weeks.

The lawsuit says the officer involved in the arrest has a pattern and practice of harassing and arresting Black males and the Selma Police Department has allowed his excessive force and abuse.

The lawsuit says the teen suffered the following:

  • Mental Anguish
  • Hardship and Inconvenience
  • Pain and Suffering
  • Humiliation and Embarrassment
  • Loss of Freedom
  • Unlawful Detainer
  • Diminishment of Reputation

Heard is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. She is also asking that the case be heard before a jury.

We have reached out to the City of Selma multiple times for their reaction to this lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/20/m-suit-filed-against-city-selma-after-teens-arrest/

