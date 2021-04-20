Advertisement

The nice weather continues

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Clouds hang around in the morning hours today, more sun in the afternoon with temperatures making it into the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be another nice day with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. A cool night will follow Wednesday into Thursday middle 40s will be possible. We finish the week on a high note then heading into the weekend Saturday looks stormy with the chance of severe weather.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 54°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 72°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of storms. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 78°

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

