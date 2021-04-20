Taylor Senior Center re-opens for the first time in over a year

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -The Taylor Senior Center is open again, inside is bustling with seniors once again.

Kay Davis, a senior at the center said, “When I got back in here and saw all the cars I was so excited.”

The parking lot is finally full for the first time in over a year as people head inside and catch up with some old friends.

Amanda Henderson, Director of the Taylor Senior Center said, “It’s probably, it’s like Christmas, I think it’s the same feeling you have on Christmas morning.”

Taylor Senior Center has had to rely on drive thru visits for over a year, today the doors are back open.

Henderson said, “To hear it filled with laughter and love has made it worthwhile.”

Guidelines restrict some of the things they would normally do, “We can’t play dominos we can’t do exercise classes right now we are limited on activities, which is the bummer in all of this but I mean you can see that I don’t think they really need games right now they just human contact,” Henderson said.

Norma: Bird, another senior at the center said, “It was just like coming home, as seniors we miss being together and just seeing the faces of the ones that were here today it just warms my heart.”

A difficult year filled with loss, “We know there are going to be some voids that we can never fill,” Henderson said.

Bird said, “Just seeing my friends that I sit at the table with really brightens my day because I know some of them have been sick throughout the year.”

A year of isolation coming to an end. Seniors say they are looking forward to when the guidelines are loosened even more and the center can be at full capacity once again.

