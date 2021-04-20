Advertisement

Suspect shot by resident during Coffee County home invasion

Devonta Cottrell is charged with first-degree burglary after a home invasion in the Jack community on April 19, 2021.
Devonta Cottrell is charged with first-degree burglary after a home invasion in the Jack community on April 19, 2021.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home invasion suspect is out of the hospital and in the Coffee County jail after deputies say one of the burglary victims shot him.

The sheriff’s office says Devonta Cottrell, 28, of Troy, illegally entered a home on Alabama Highway 167 in the Jack community. Deputies say he hid in a closet until someone came home.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m. Monday, the couple living there returned home, at which point Cottrell left the closet and began hitting the man with an unknown object, according to the sheriff’s office. The two men got into a physical altercation and the male resident told the woman to get a gun.

Investigators say the woman shot Cottrell in the leg, who then fled into the woods.

Cottrell was caught after a four-hour search. He was taken to a hospital then released to the Coffee County jail.

He is charged with first-degree burglary.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/20/suspect-shot-by-resident-during-south-alabama-home-invasion/

