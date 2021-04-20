Suspect shot by resident during Coffee County home invasion

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home invasion suspect is out of the hospital and in the Coffee County jail after deputies say one of the burglary victims shot him.

The sheriff’s office says Devonta Cottrell, 28, of Troy, illegally entered a home on Alabama Highway 167 in the Jack community. Deputies say he hid in a closet until someone came home.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m. Monday, the couple living there returned home, at which point Cottrell left the closet and began hitting the man with an unknown object, according to the sheriff’s office. The two men got into a physical altercation and the male resident told the woman to get a gun.

Investigators say the woman shot Cottrell in the leg, who then fled into the woods.

Cottrell was caught after a four-hour search. He was taken to a hospital then released to the Coffee County jail.

He is charged with first-degree burglary.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/20/suspect-shot-by-resident-during-south-alabama-home-invasion/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.