Search for Coffee County Schools next superintendent soon underway

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

The search for a new superintendent for Coffee County Schools is on.

The board met Monday night for a work session to go over the search planning.

They will be posting the position by the end of next week where it will be posted for the next month.

The board will interview candidates in June and hope to name a superintendent by early July.

The newly appointed superintendent will work with current superintendent Kevin Killingsworth until he retires in August.

“That transition and initial orientation will be very important but again Mr. Killingsworth has assured us he is going to be cooperative in that process and he is looking forward to working with the new superintendent in that transition so I think it will be smooth as we work through that,” said Brian McLeod, Coffee County Board of Education President.

McLeod said Killingsworth came into the role in one of the most challenging times in the school systems history.

