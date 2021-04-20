Providence Christian readies for playoffs after area title win over Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The providence Christian baseball team is beginning to find a rhythm as the high school playoffs start up this week and that could spell trouble for the other teams in Class 3A.

The Eagles, your reigning state champs, picked up a thrilling extra innings win over rival Houston Academy Friday night to capture the area crown.

At 17-10, PCS will host the first round of the playoffs stating with a doubleheader this coming Friday.

A number of players from the 2019 championship team are no longer on the team, but head coach Casey Smith is hopeful the win over Houston Academy has them in the right mindset heading into the weekend.

“We haven’t experienced this as this team,” said Smith. “Basically the HA series helps us tremendously because it was a playoff atmosphere here. There was probably 500 or so people here. Crosstown rivals. It’s about as big as it gets. Having them be able to go through that experience I think will help them simulate what it will be like going forward. We’re kind of building off what we learned in those two games and taking that forward and hopefully getting a little bit better each round.

The Eagles will host Cottage Hill in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs this Friday.

