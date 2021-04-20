Plane makes hard landing in Barbour County field

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Barbour County.

The Barbour County EMA office says a plane had to make an emergency hard landing, but there were no injuries.

The plane came down in a field on White Oak Church Road – south of Eufaula.

