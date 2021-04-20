Advertisement

Plane makes hard landing in Barbour County field

(VNL)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Barbour County.

The Barbour County EMA office says a plane had to make an emergency hard landing, but there were no injuries.

The plane came down in a field on White Oak Church Road – south of Eufaula.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Ozark man
On Monday night Daphine Hamm spoke in front of the Houston County board and a crowd at the...
Houston County teacher claims she has a service dog, school leaders disagree

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
Teacher claims her dog is a service dog, school leaders disagree
Houston County School Board Meeting April 19, 2021 - WTVY
WTVY Wx Logo
Cooler Air On The Way
Devonta Cottrell is charged with first-degree burglary after a home invasion in the Jack...
Suspect shot by resident during Coffee County home invasion