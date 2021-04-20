Parents, make sure to check if kids’ ‘candy’ contains illegal THC

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are telling parents to beware after “gummies” infused with THC were seized during a traffic stop.

As you can see, these gummies are packaged just like real candy. However, officials say they are illegal THC (Marijuana) infused gummies, also known as “edibles”.

Officials say these edibles can be dangerous because the true amount of THC they contain is often unknown, and often higher than the label reads. Edibles can also have a higher likely hood of causing an overdose due to their delayed effects.

According to the American Addiction Center’s website, research has shown that edibles are the form of marijuana consumption most likely to lead to emergency room visits.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to be sure to keep a close eye on the candy and snacks their children are consuming.

For more information on these THC edibles, you can visit the American Addition Center website.

