News4 Now: What’s Trending

(WTVY) - Carmen Fuentes takes a look at the day’s top stories on WTVY.com.

Join Carmen each Tuesday at 11:00 AM CT to share a casual look at what’s trending online. If there’s a topic you want him to address send an email to carmen@wtvy.com.

The live player on this story will start at 11:00 AM.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.