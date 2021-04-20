Health officials say you don’t need another vaccine if you got Johnson & Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state health officials said those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last few weeks don’t need to be nervous.

Dr. Karen Landers said it is important to remember that officials still don’t know if the J&J vaccine is the cause for the blood clots yet.

Landers said the J&J vaccine’s effectiveness is still the same as before the pause. She said the pause is due to potential side effects and it’s not a question as to whether the J&J vaccine protects against COVID.

Landers said the vaccine is still 72% effective at preventing all COVID-19 and 86% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. She said those who have gotten the J&J shot do not need to get another type of Covid-19 vaccine. She said it wont help or increase your protection against the virus.

Dr. Landers said the state has steps in place to make sure people aren’t doubling up on vaccines.

“When you are checking in to get your vaccine, you are going to be asked have you taken any previous vaccines, so obviously be forthright and if you have taken a covid-19 vaccine, then you do not need to take another one,” she said.

The CDC is set to meet Friday to continue reviewing the J&J pause. Dr. Landers said she believes we will have more information on the cause of the clots and more guidance on what to do with the vaccine by the end of the week.

