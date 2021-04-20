Advertisement

Health experts talk about potential booster shot

Vaccine passports
Vaccine passports
By Brittany Dionne, WBRC
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Booster shots may be needed in the ongoing battle against COVID-19, according to health experts. But getting people to go back year after year for vaccines, that may be another challenge.

Science supporting COVID-19 booster shots had not been released at the time this article was written so a decision on whether the booster shot would be needed had not been made.

Some state health leaders believed booster shots will be needed to keep the public protected against COVID-19.

As we’ve heard health leaders say before, COVID-19 vaccination may follow the frequency of getting vaccinated for the flu.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state department of health said the state had done well with the response to the COVID vaccines and had a high completion rate, meaning people were returning to get their second doses.

Although the state did not have a plan in place at the time for the rollout of booster shots, Landers said she believed the state would fair well with compliance.

“I do expect that with more discussion that if a third dose is recommended, or if a booster dose is recommended or even yearly dose of COVID-19 vaccine, that persons will want to avail themselves with the protection of this vaccine,” Landers said.

The state said they didn’t expect as much scarcity of vaccines in the future which means less likelihood of a delay in rolling out booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/19/health-experts-talk-about-potential-booster-shot/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting was reported.
BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Ozark man
On Monday night Daphine Hamm spoke in front of the Houston County board and a crowd at the...
Houston County teacher claims she has a service dog, school leaders disagree

Latest News

Health officials say you don’t need another vaccine if you got Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
Some COVID-19 long-haulers report improved symptoms after vaccine
Some Covid long haulers report a relief in symptoms following vaccination
ADPH: 180-190 Alabamians tested positive after COVID-19 vaccinations