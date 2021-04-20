Demarcus Ware uses Troy degree to give back to students, university

By WSFA Staff | April 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 5:04 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new partnership between football star Demarcus Ware and Troy University will provide access to a fitness app he’s designed, with some of the money going back to his alma mater.

Ware made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference celebrating the anniversary of Demarcus Ware Day in Alabama.

Troy University officials say students, faculty, staff, alumni and season ticket holders will receive a special discounted rate for Ware’s D2W (Driven to Win) app. A portion of the proceeds from the app will also go back to Troy Athletics.

“DeMarcus Ware left TROY as a student-athlete and returns home as a hall-of-famer and an entrepreneur,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “We are proud of DeMarcus’ on-field success, but we are even more proud that he is putting his TROY degree in computer science to good use by developing this new app and, we are proud to enter into this partnership that will help so many reach their fitness goals.”

Ware says the app is built specifically for the user, creating different warmups, activations and a recovery program.

“The app uses artificial intelligence, so the more you use it, the smarter it gets, and the more advanced it grows with you as go along the process. It’s like having a real male or female trainer in your hand,” Ware added.

Along with the app, officially licensed Troy jerseys with Ware’s name and iconic No. 94 will be placed in the Troy Bookstore and online store.

