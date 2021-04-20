Daleville man in jail for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville man is behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor.

35-year-old Daniel Sayre is charged with multiple counts of rape, incest and possession of child pornography.

The crimes allegedly involve a minor under the age of 16.

Sayre is being held without bond in the Dale County Jail.

