Daleville man in jail for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville man is behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor.
35-year-old Daniel Sayre is charged with multiple counts of rape, incest and possession of child pornography.
The crimes allegedly involve a minor under the age of 16.
Sayre is being held without bond in the Dale County Jail.
